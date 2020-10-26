180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 29.9% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.5% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $14,862,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.19.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.96, for a total value of $4,324,204.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,918 shares in the company, valued at $7,698,665.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total transaction of $1,536,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,357.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $12.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.60. The stock had a trading volume of 179,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.94. The company has a market capitalization of $329.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.