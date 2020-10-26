180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $4.48 on Monday, reaching $167.66. The company had a trading volume of 189,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,479. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $180.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.13.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

