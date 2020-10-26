180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,806. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $311.02 and a 200-day moving average of $291.02.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

