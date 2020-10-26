180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 374 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Oracle by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,914 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 172,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,358,596. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.56. The firm has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 7,021 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $428,421.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 292,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,846,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.