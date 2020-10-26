180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 383 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after buying an additional 7,075,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after buying an additional 291,943 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,495,000 after buying an additional 430,695 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,631,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after buying an additional 3,666,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.13.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.39. 189,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,331,514. The stock has a market cap of $192.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

