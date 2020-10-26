180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,438 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,192,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,617,000 after purchasing an additional 354,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,810 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $339.04. 221,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,800,236. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.84. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

