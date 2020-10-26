180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 652 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.15.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $5.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $215.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.13. The company has a market cap of $238.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.