180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 804 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,525,705. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

