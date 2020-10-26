180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisors LP raised its position in Home Depot by 3.0% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $8.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $274.35. 146,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,784. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.81. The company has a market capitalization of $304.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

