1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on 1st Source from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded 1st Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 1st Source has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SRCE stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $902.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.15. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $26.07 and a 12-month high of $53.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. 1st Source had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 21.68%. Research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in 1st Source in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1st Source by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in 1st Source by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in 1st Source by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

