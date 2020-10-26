24,018 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,018 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $772,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of VMware by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $346,270,000 after buying an additional 1,440,981 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,294,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VMware by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $240,710,000 after buying an additional 459,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,781,000. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.08.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $7.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.41. 43,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.98. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,782.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $475,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,857 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.