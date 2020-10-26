298,826 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 298,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,938,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 34.8% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI owned about 0.08% of Thermo Fisher Scientific as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 239.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.02, for a total value of $8,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,527,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.83, for a total transaction of $8,134,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,789 shares in the company, valued at $23,741,454.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,137 shares of company stock valued at $35,176,956 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $432.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.40.

TMO stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $479.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,170. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.