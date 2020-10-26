46,414 Shares in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,976,000 after purchasing an additional 349,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after purchasing an additional 246,297 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,583,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after purchasing an additional 427,435 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,984,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,869,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,382,000 after purchasing an additional 980,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -209.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $36.37.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

