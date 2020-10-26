49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Shares Down 4.2%

49 North Resources Inc (CVE:FNR)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 40,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 133,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and a P/E ratio of 0.43.

49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.85 million for the quarter.

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

