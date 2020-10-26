825 Shares in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Bought by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.33. 118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,407. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $158.00 and a 12-month high of $286.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.25.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

