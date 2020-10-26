Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $115.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.18.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT opened at $107.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Roger Bird sold 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $683,911.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,379.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,856.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.