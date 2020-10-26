Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $31.19 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.76.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $750.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.03 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 311,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 87,489 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 681.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 48,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after buying an additional 54,668 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after buying an additional 24,612 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

