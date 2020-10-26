ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,031,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,886,000 after buying an additional 5,752,798 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,520,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,366,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,660,000 after buying an additional 722,986 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 292.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 861,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,765,000 after acquiring an additional 641,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7,686.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 360,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after acquiring an additional 356,044 shares in the last quarter.

VTV traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.63. The company had a trading volume of 119,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,148. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.55 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.31 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

