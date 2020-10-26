ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Trims Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC trimmed its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689,921 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool comprises about 2.8% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned about 0.35% of Whirlpool worth $39,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.5% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 33.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research increased their target price on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

Whirlpool stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $184.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $207.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

