Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ATVI. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.39.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.15.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

