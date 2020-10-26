adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €310.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €259.50 ($305.29).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €281.80 ($331.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €276.79 and a 200-day moving average of €244.25. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

