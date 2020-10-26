adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €310.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €259.50 ($305.29).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €281.80 ($331.53) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €276.79 and a 200-day moving average of €244.25. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Analyst Recommendations for adidas (FRA:ADS)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit