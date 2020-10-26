Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $38.04 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.19.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.05. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 182.49%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.87) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 427.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 919.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.