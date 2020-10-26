Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AKZOY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.09. Akzo Nobel has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

