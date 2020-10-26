Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $355.00 to $450.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $258.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Align Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $362.07.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $469.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.66. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $470.43.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 74.03%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.08, for a total transaction of $2,072,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,553,337.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock valued at $22,460,548 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,017,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 332,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 269,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Align Technology by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 392,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,470,000 after purchasing an additional 228,120 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 365.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,342,000 after purchasing an additional 189,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,664,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.