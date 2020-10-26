Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $450.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $360.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $362.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $469.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $325.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.85. Align Technology has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $470.43.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $734.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 74.03% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.82, for a total value of $3,080,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.83, for a total value of $10,564,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,668,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,252 shares of company stock worth $22,460,548 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

