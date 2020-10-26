Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $131.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.76 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 971 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $4,732,559.45. Insiders sold 80,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,355,931 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,923,000 after purchasing an additional 269,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,614,574,000 after purchasing an additional 355,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,603 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,417 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $136,954,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

