Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is AMI Asset Management Corp’s 9th Largest Position

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $50.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,582.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,508.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,448.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

