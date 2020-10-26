Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 208,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,297,000 after buying an additional 45,778 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 23.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in Alphabet by 12.9% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $55.87 on Monday, hitting $1,577.11. The company had a trading volume of 61,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,089. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,726.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,508.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,448.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

