Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alphabet by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,164,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,126,000 after acquiring an additional 623,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $475,176,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 516,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,745,000 after purchasing an additional 122,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,686.58.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $57.24 on Monday, reaching $1,575.74. 62,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,089. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,508.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,448.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

