Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ALT. B.Riley Securit reissued a buy rating on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.65. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 858.94% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altimmune will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit