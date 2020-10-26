Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Given a €165.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR AAD opened at €98.30 ($115.65) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.09 million and a P/E ratio of 26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €106.00 and a 200-day moving average of €100.97. Amadeus FiRe has a 12 month low of €68.80 ($80.94) and a 12 month high of €162.60 ($191.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.87.

Amadeus FiRe Company Profile

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

