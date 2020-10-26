American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.33.

NASDAQ AFIN opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $667.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. American Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in American Finance Trust by 651.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 8,210 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

