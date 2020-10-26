American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,250 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 6,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $531,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $5,546,000. 18.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML stock traded down $12.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $365.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,819. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $191.25 and a twelve month high of $409.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $372.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.4095 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

