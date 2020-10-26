American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 2.3% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $6.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,287. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.13. The firm has a market cap of $238.23 billion, a PE ratio of 90.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.15.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

