AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 37,595 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.1% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $40,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $89.07. The company had a trading volume of 489,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,269,175. The company has a market capitalization of $106.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

