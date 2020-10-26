AMI Asset Management Corp Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.70.

NYSE:DIS traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $123.72. 347,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,962,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.23 and a 200 day moving average of $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

