AMI Asset Management Corp Lowers Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,405 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 131,229 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up about 2.5% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $48,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $10.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $239.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,193. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $231.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.49, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.82.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total value of $1,427,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,216,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.20, for a total value of $2,237,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 724,767 shares of company stock worth $171,148,885. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.60.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

