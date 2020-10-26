AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 13,427 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,427 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.2% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $42,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after buying an additional 1,765,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,490,495,000 after buying an additional 2,431,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,362,292,000 after buying an additional 2,110,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded down $7.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $277.62. 592,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,282,795. The firm has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.00. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. 140166 increased their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. HSBC increased their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.07.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $471,799.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $9,484,634. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

