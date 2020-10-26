Analysts Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Post $1.49 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. DaVita posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $89.91. 32,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. DaVita has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.57.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 99.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 268,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after buying an additional 134,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DaVita by 27.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after buying an additional 114,536 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

