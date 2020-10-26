Analysts Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT at $48.43

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $49.00 to $46.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $53.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS APYRF traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $25.70. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,093. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $43.25.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.