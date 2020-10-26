Analysts Set Capita PLC (LON:CPI) Target Price at GBX 78.71

Shares of Capita PLC (LON:CPI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 78.71 ($1.03).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPI. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 41 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of LON:CPI traded up GBX 0.47 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 25.32 ($0.33). 8,919,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,685,926. Capita has a 12 month low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.42). The stock has a market capitalization of $490.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 28.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

