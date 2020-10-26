Analysts Set DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) Target Price at $6.50

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

DBVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.52. 13,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $168.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1,140.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

