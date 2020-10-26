Analysts Set Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) Price Target at $13.22

Shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. 4,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,757. The company has a market capitalization of $941.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $238.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.05 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 53.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

