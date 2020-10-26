Analysts Set GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Price Target at €28.28

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €28.28 ($33.27).

G1A has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

Shares of G1A stock traded down €0.42 ($0.49) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €30.12 ($35.44). 241,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of -35.99.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.