Analysts Set Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) Price Target at GBX 196

Ibstock plc (IBST.L) (LON:IBST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 196 ($2.56).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ibstock plc (IBST.L) from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ibstock plc (IBST.L) from GBX 289 ($3.78) to GBX 183 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock plc (IBST.L) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ibstock plc (IBST.L) from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.78) target price on shares of Ibstock plc (IBST.L) in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of LON:IBST traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 179.50 ($2.35). The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 173.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.61. Ibstock plc has a 52 week low of GBX 131.90 ($1.72) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.98 ($4.23). The stock has a market cap of $645.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.34.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

