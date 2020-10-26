Analysts Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Target Price at $139.50

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.50.

Several research analysts have commented on RGEN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, reaching $177.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,393. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.92. Repligen has a 1 year low of $76.75 and a 1 year high of $177.92. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.11 million. Repligen had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total value of $768,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,177.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.90, for a total value of $470,130.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,512.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,446 shares of company stock worth $7,960,099. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 3,515.5% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,031,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,836,851 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 3,886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 427,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after buying an additional 416,867 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 605,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,843,000 after buying an additional 197,739 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 643,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,495,000 after buying an additional 78,601 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

