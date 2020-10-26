Analyzing American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) and Old Republic International (OTCMKTS:ORI)

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) and American Overseas Group (OTCMKTS:AOREF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Overseas Group has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Old Republic International and American Overseas Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old Republic International 0 0 0 1 4.00 American Overseas Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Old Republic International presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.41%. Given Old Republic International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Old Republic International is more favorable than American Overseas Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Old Republic International and American Overseas Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old Republic International $7.21 billion 0.71 $1.06 billion $1.84 9.17 American Overseas Group $21.67 million 0.36 -$3.71 million N/A N/A

Old Republic International has higher revenue and earnings than American Overseas Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.6% of Old Republic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Old Republic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Old Republic International and American Overseas Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old Republic International 4.26% 9.87% 2.67% American Overseas Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Old Republic International beats American Overseas Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. Old Republic International Corporation is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About American Overseas Group

American Overseas Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property/casualty insurance and reinsurance products and services in Bermuda, Barbados, and the United States. It offers non-standard auto insurance products; and specialty risk transfer and management services. The company was formerly known as RAM Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to American Overseas Group Limited in December 2011. American Overseas Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.