Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ANIK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $35.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.10. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $75.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 863,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 375,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 362,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 194,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Anika Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

