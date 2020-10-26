Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 70 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,497,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,536,000 after acquiring an additional 60,486 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in American Tower by 6.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 358,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in American Tower by 17.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 79.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.08.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.31. 64,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.90 and its 200-day moving average is $250.21. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.99). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.99%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

