Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 725 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 10.76% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,385. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92.

